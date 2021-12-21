Re: “Wildlife advocates question killing of wolf in southeastern Washington” [Dec. 10, Environment]:

The state killed another wolf on Dec. 8, the second one in less than a month. The crime was killing a cow, a cow for which the rancher was compensated. But the state is acting as if cattle were native to the land, and wolves are the intruders instead of the other way around.

We could make the case that no wolf should be shot unless and until they populate all of their historic range that might still be suitable for them. This hasn’t happened yet in Washington. But it should. Study after study has confirmed the way an apex predator on the land makes for healthier, more diverse and more resilient ecosystems that are less likely to flood, less likely to burn, and more likely to provide the seasonal water that cities and farmers both rely upon.

Recovering our wolf population is more than a sentimental exercise. If we want a climate resilient state, then maximizing our wolf population is one of the least costly tactics. Why are the Department of Fish and Wildlife policies standing in our way?

Paul Birkeland, Seattle