Re: “A sketch of the ‘woke’ worldview” [March 21, Opinion]:

Per Merriam-Webster, “woke” means “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

It’s really a shame columnist Ross Douthat can’t grasp the concept. Is he afraid he might become aware of and attentive to important societal facts and issues? If he did, he might (gasp!) have to do something about it.

He writes that America at its best is about equality and liberty. The left at its best wants to turn those ideals into reality. So what is the “right” all about, at its best? Turning those ideals into lived reality for straight white men?

He says,“terrible disparities persist.” True! Therefore, the annoying and inconvenient efforts by liberals to spread equality and liberty to all Americans are ultimately hopeless. Let’s just give up!

And isn’t it silly to believe generations of cultural indoctrination might affect our societal perspective of what’s “normal”? No, Mr. Douthat, the narrative filtered through your conservative mindset is not persuasive, but it certainly made me recoil.

Robin Winslow, Gig Harbor