The proposed detached accessory dwelling units legislation to be taken up by the Seattle City Council in June will allow up to 12 unrelated residents per lot. This would be a mistake in my view, as it takes the “family” out of single-family zoning.
Detached accessory dwelling units represent an opportunity for families that cannot afford to purchase a house in a neighborhood like Laurelhurst to actually live in the neighborhood and send their children to Laurelhurst Elementary — thus making school access more equitable. Allowing a large number of unrelated people to reside on one lot doesn’t have the same positive story — it simply turns single-family homes into boardinghouses.
A single-family home plus two ADUs would have maybe seven bedrooms at most. The current cap of eight unrelated people per lot makes sense given this number of possible bedrooms. A density beyond this is asking too much of this housing type, as in many areas there is not the parking, transit infrastructure or buffer between residences to comfortably accommodate it.
I urge the Council to keep the current cap of eight rather than increasing to 12.
Joseph Herrin, architect, Seattle
