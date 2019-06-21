It takes enormous courage to weigh in with a nuanced view of the issue of abortion.

Tom Gumprecht brings sobering facts into the conversation, in particular the reality of the imbalance of male and female children in China and India. And he addresses an even more delicate issue — the fact that some women apparently display a flippant attitude about abortion.

I’m a 75-year-old white mother and grandmother, ardently pro-abortion rights, yet also with deep anti-abortion sympathies. The conception and development of a human being in a mother’s womb is the most humbling of miracles. Respect for this miraculous phenomenon, balanced with acute awareness of the extraordinary responsibilities it entails, is evidence of wisdom.

Our choice is most precious, yet it behooves us to hold it with utmost respect.

Marty McLaren, Seattle