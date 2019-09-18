The most amazing thing about Seattle’s new school dress code isn’t the rule itself but the reasoning behind a policy permitting nearly unrestricted student dress as long as the outfit has a top, bottom and shoes. Ronald Boy, legal counsel to Seattle Public Schools, says the previous, more restrictive rules were based on “silly, old-fashioned ideas.”

Really? I thought what people wear (or are required to) reflects, in large part, how much they respect or take seriously the involved event or institution. Weddings, funerals and religious services come readily to mind as I’ve yet to see someone attend their mother’s funeral or a sibling’s wedding in a sleeveless T-shirt (the top), cut-off jeans (the bottom) and flip-flops (shoes). Indeed, why else do members of Boy’s own legal profession follow the “silly” practice of making court appearances in suits rather than displaying individuality by wearing gym clothes in the courtroom or conducting a trial dressed as a Seafair pirate?

The answer is obvious: Sometimes individuality comes in second. Sure, dress standards change over time and informality is now favored. What doesn’t change is that dress reflects relative importance in life and, thus, shouldn’t be dismissed as mere silly habit.

James Robert Kobe, Seattle