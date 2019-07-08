It was disheartening to read that students with learning disabilities still are not getting the kind of educational programs they need in order to succeed.

Forty years ago, these same deficiencies existed in the public school system and apparently nothing has improved in the intervening years. Our child loved to read but was having trouble learning to write and do math. His teachers didn’t seem to know how to help him. We joined the Learning Disabilities Association and testified before the school board. We finally enrolled him in a private high school for “unique learners,” from which he graduated with honors.

One teaching system does not fit all students. It’s about time the public school system recognized that fact.

Marjorie Domenowske, Seattle