Last fall, when I was out canvassing in support of Initiative 1631 to put a price on carbon, I sometimes talked to people who worried about the costs of the initiative. My response is: If we don’t like the cost of action, we’re going to really hate the cost of inaction. Do we really think that once our home, Planet Earth, is irretrievably altered by the climate crisis, there is any amount of money that we can pay to get it back?

To give just one example, I am a plant scientist working in wheat research, and Washington state’s annual wheat harvest is worth close to $700 million and supports thousands of jobs. What happens to Eastern Washington dryland wheat growers in the future when, due to climate change, Eastern Washington is too hot and dry to grow wheat?

Fortunately, our state Legislature is starting to take the climate crisis seriously by moving the 100 Percent Clean Electricity Bill, Senate Bill 5116, through the legislative process. Powering our electricity grid with 100 percent clean, renewable energy is the right thing to do, and we need to get behind the Legislature’s efforts to pass this 100 Percent Clean Electricity Bill and support a strong, green agenda for Washington state.

The urgency of the climate crisis means that inaction is not an option.

Max Moehs, Seattle