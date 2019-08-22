Re: “Inslee exits presidential race, plans another run for governor”:
Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has suspended his run for president, I wonder what will happen to any remaining dollars, if any, in his campaign fund.
Is it possible that those dollars could be returned to Washington taxpayers who footed the bill for his Washington State Patrol security detail? Doubtful.
Tim Thompson, Kent
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.