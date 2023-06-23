Re: “Don’t accept a future of mega-wildfires” [June 19, Opinion]:

Not only will I not accept a “future of mega-wildfires,” but I will not accept Eric Artz’s five bullets as sufficiently addressing “the role of … personal action for prevention.”

With 22 of the region’s largest corporate employers behind his Op-Ed, I’d like to see them enable more actions and embody the ethos. First, REI could partner with the United States Forest Service to provide Leave No Trace and wildfire training pamphlets with every transaction that earns REI a buck. Second, Alaska Airlines could provide travelers easy access carbon-offset options with every carbon-loaded flight. Third, Zillow could start articulating the projected costs of homes in hazardous areas or homes with green infrastructure that reduce lifetime maintenance cost in a changing climate. Fourth, Puget Sound Energy could provide yard signs to promote available mitigation options for 100% green energy in gas bills. Fifth, T-Mobile could lead on the planetary costs of our throwaway, short-life electronics culture.

Yes, carelessness (and more) got us here. REI outfits our forestlands with carbon-spewing-Sprinter-van-selfie-stick-hikers (posting promo images from fragile meadows) but fails to amply promo ethos and reciprocity of nature? Let’s Co-Op-erate, partner our way to a cleaner safer future and institute more CorporACTIONS!

Kelly McCaffrey, Seattle, coordinator, Shoreline Revolving Loan Fund at Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife