Re: “Early start to Washington’s wildfire season has officials worried” [April 20, Environment]:

The Green Valley currently faces fires that are not only too early but also stronger than usual. We all need to be extremely careful when we’re out enjoying the nice weather. It is absolutely crucial to respect burn bans right now.

Along with lightning strikes, humans are the main starters of wildfires. In addition to starting individual wildfires, we have created the long-term conditions that weaken the health of our forests and plains and prime them for fires.

If we do not devote ourselves to curbing carbon emissions immediately, we are complicit in warming these dry grasslands further in the future. There is much damage to undo, and there is no better time to start than the present.

Emily Tansey, Seattle