I agree with Ric Bailey’s Op-Ed “Forest ‘thinning,’ aka logging, is not going to save us from wildfires,” [June 15, Opinion]:

A wise manager avoids the “firefighting trap” where one tries to deal with immediate problems but fails to address underlying causes.

Regarding wildfires, our public policy spends enormous amounts of energy, resources and dollars on fire suppression, but far less on future prevention.

Fires are a natural part of forest ecology — have been for millions of years. But a warming and drying climate produces more intense fires that spread across larger landscapes. Ironically, past fire suppression is one more reason why we’re seeing such intense blazes today.

The smarter approach will pay more attention to prevention, such as clearing brush near homes and building fire lanes during offseasons. Reduced logging and road construction in forest interiors will also prevent accumulation of slash and human intrusion — both leading causes of fire starts.

Fires will be with us as long as there are thunderstorms and lightning. We must learn how to live alongside them and reduce mismanagement that promotes their “wildness.”

Malcolm Cumming, Clinton