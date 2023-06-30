One point needs to be added to letter regarding wildfire prevention “Wildfires: ‘Reduce mismanagement’ ” [June 25, Opinion]:

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, nearly 90% of fires every year are human-caused.

Thus, wildfires will be with us, not as stated in the letter “as long as there are thunderstorms and lightning” but as long as there are irresponsible people acting stupidly — throwing cigarettes out car windows, leaving campfires unattended, burning debris on windy days and taking other risky actions during fire season.

Nancy Strong, Omak