In a recent radio interview, Gov. Jay Inslee listed his priorities for dealing with the worsening wildfire situation in Washington as more fire suppression, more forest fuel reduction efforts and increased efforts to reduce global warming. These priorities are flawed.

When I left the University of Washington with a forestry degree 45 years ago, it was well known that decades of fire suppression had accumulated dangerous fuel loads in our forests. The warning given was that if nothing was done to reduce these fuel loads, future wildfires would become much larger and would be harder to stop. Global warming was never mentioned. An increase in global temperatures wasn’t required to work out this prediction. The advice given to new foresters was “do forest floor and ladder fuel reduction as much as possible.”

Reducing global warming will never fix this fuel load problem. Fire suppression and fuel reduction efforts compete for money from the same budgets, and fire suppression usually wins.

Eighty-five percent of all wildfires are human caused and therefore preventable. Any public education effort that reduces this number will free up fire suppression money to do more forest fuel reduction. Blaming the problem on global warming is counterproductive.

Carroll G. Thomas, Seattle