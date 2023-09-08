Re: “Climate crisis: New plan for wildfires” [Sept. 3, Opinion]:

The solution the letter writer proposes to reduce wildfire smoke is fire suppression. Unfortunately, fire suppression is the problem, a legacy dating from the 19th century and official U.S. Forest Service policy starting almost 90 years ago. It ignored that fire was an integral part of ecosystems in the North American West, one that Indigenous communities understood and had learned to manage over thousands of years.

We now recognize fire suppression has made fires larger, often impossible to extinguish and more catastrophic. There is a solution, and that is fire management, prescribed or controlled burns, carefully setting fires under proper conditions to reduce fire size and restore the health of fire-dependent ecosystems.

As a former fire researcher and later employee of the Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency, I agree with the letter writer that government and industry are key parts of the solution. It will take lots of money, resources, time and patience, but it is the only way of managing wildfire to protect ecosystems and our atmosphere.

Jonathan Freedman, Seattle