Re: “Environmental wins and two that need protection: Bristol Bay, Skagit River headwaters” [June 18, Opinion]:

Bristol Bay — the world’s largest wild salmon fishery — could become a toxic mine site if we don’t nail shut the door left open for the proposed Pebble Mine. Until Clean Water Act protections are in place, Bristol Bay’s future remains uncertain — and with it, 15,000 American jobs, a $2.2 billion renewable industry and half of the world’s sockeye salmon.

That’s why more than 200 businesses, tribes, commercial and sport fishermen, and conservation organizations are calling on the Biden administration to finish what the Obama administration started in 2014 when the Environmental Protection Agency proposed protections for Bristol Bay. The Trump administration reversed them, which is how the Pebble Mine almost became a reality in 2020.

As we celebrate the return of fresh wild Alaska salmon, we must not allow Pebble Mine to continue to haunt our neighbors in Bristol Bay. We need the Biden administration to establish Clean Water Act protections for Bristol Bay so that our summers are forever marked by the return of wild salmon.

Brenna Davis, Seattle, vice president of social and environmental responsibility, PCC Community Markets, and Tim Bristol, Juneau, executive director, SalmonState