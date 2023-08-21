Re: “Lolita the orca dies in captivity before return to the PNW” [Aug. 18, Local News]:

The death of Lolita in captivity was a travesty. The abusers who stole her and other orcas from Puget Sound got away with decades of abuse and torture at the Miami Seaquarium and elsewhere.

While tears are flowing over this injustice, we must never let such inhumanity happen again. The cruel, inhumane and wasteful Seattle Aquarium Shark Tank exhibit must be stopped. If public displays of animal cruelty and abuse to our Puget Sound orcas aren’t enough to teach us to stop kidnapping wildlife, what will?

Defund the Seattle Shark Tank exhibit and return the captured wildlife being warehoused in South Seattle to their homes in the ocean.

Christie Lagally, Seattle