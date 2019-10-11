So, it has come to this. Our president feels he can betray not only our United States democracy by allowing and encouraging foreign interference in our elections, but he’s also willing to betray the fledgling democracy of Ukraine as well. He tells Ukraine, we’ll give you the quid — weapons to fend off Russia — if you give me the quo — manufactured dirt on my political rivals.

Speaking of betrayals, Trump now throws our brave Kurdish allies, who valiantly fought against ISIS, to the Turkish and Russian wolves. The blood of slaughtered Kurds will be on our hands. Yours and mine.

Ask yourselves: Why should any country trust the feckless, deceitful, thoughtless, selfish, indifferent and uncaring America we’ve become? Is this really the America we want to be?

I am ashamed of my country. Thoroughly ashamed. And heartbroken.

John R. Scannell, Sammamish