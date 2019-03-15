The grounding of the 737 MAX 8 is the right thing to do while authorities figure out what happened and how it can be fixed. We want to continue to feel the confidence we’ve come to expect from the incredible safety record of air travel as a result of federal regulations, the commitment of airlines and the aeronautical engineering prowess of firms like Boeing.

We can only let our hearts go out to the families of the more than 300 victims of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines disasters. Yet, some perspective is called for. There were nearly 40,000 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2017, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where is the pause, the introspection, the commitment from the manufacturers, the government and gun owners to try to prevent future gun-related tragedies? Or are we somehow more willing to sacrifice these lives for far less tangible reasons touted by the gun lobby?

P.S. I’m a gun owner.

Vince Barnes, Edmonds