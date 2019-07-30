I am visiting my son in Seattle after traveling by train from Nova Scotia, Canada, and along the way I was fortunate enough to see a magnificent wolf in the Rockies. Its sighting was the highlight of my trip. So you can imagine my sadness at reading that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to kill members of a wolf pack in the northeastern corner of your State.

The ex-premier of British Columbia, Christy Clark, also ordered a massive cull of wolves when she was in office, at which I also expressed outrage. In that case, wildlife officials chased them down to exhaustion from helicopters, then shot them from the air.

One disturbing part of the planned “cull” in The Seattle Times article was how the agency director mentioned they are trying to change the wolves’ behavior. These animals have evolved over many thousands of years — their behavior will not change for a very long time.

Couldn’t there be a better way of dealing with this issue besides humans always tampering with nature and literally “managing” other species to death? As it is, more than 1 million species are at risk of extinction around the planet predominantly because of us.

Anne Forbes, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada