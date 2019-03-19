Homelessness, inadequate housing for low-income residents, the rising cost of living, huge disparities in income — these things are real, impacting all of our lives on a daily basis.

Just two candidates for 2020, Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke, raised about $6 million each in the first day of their campaigns.

Does anybody see the irony of the ridiculous amount of money needed to get a political candidate on the ballot?

Lindsay Allen, Renton