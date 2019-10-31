As with many of my fellow citizens, I don’t like corporate money in our politics. But we need to be clear-eyed about what the Seattle City Council race is truly about, which is unchanged by the injection of corporate money.

True progress is not made by stating a vision, labeling businesses, homeowners and landlords the bad guys, and saying that if we just had more money to spend, “I” can solve our problems. In fact, that is anti-progressive because it wastes time, money and goodwill and leaves us with bad or no solutions.

The real progressives are the ones who improve our lives and improve our city by, first, seeing reality as it actually is, working with stakeholders to formulate good policies and then working together to implement them. They make tangible progress with the money we have.

I think it’s pretty clear which candidates are the real progressives.

Kim Gould, Seattle