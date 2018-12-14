There were quite a few front-page headlines when the corporate tax cuts pushed through by Republicans, along with Republicans’ tired promises about how the taxes would pay for themselves.

In contrast, you have to be a pretty obsessive newspaper reader to learn about the actual consequences of their recklessness. There it is, on page A10 of the Dec. 14 paper, a full three sentences at the bottom left-hand corner under “Budget deficit” in small print. The brief item reports that we’ve achieved the widest November budget deficit on record, with revenue collected covering only half of what was spent.

Our “great economy” is riding on a hot check, and the Republicans who signed that check need to be held to account.

Rick Kosterman, Seattle