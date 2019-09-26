Re: “With bike as the bait, a hapless police sting goes awry”:

It is ironic that Danny Westneat’s column on the bicycle theft sting operation gone wrong ran the day after we learned the mayor is proposing a city budget of more than $6 billion [“Durkan’s 2020 budget for Seattle reaches $6.5 billion,” Sept. 24, A1].

Mayor Jenny Durkan likes to talk about accountability and effective use of resources.

Who is being held accountable in the police department and prosecutor’s office for the many bad decisions that led to the absurd waste of money and resources described by Westneat?

Robert Poore, Seattle