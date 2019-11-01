The question was never, and never should have been, are you better off now than you were four years ago? The question must be, is America better off now?

Are we better off now than four years ago? Are we better, kinder, more decent? Is the world a safer place? If you pledge allegiance to the flag, if you sing our anthem with pride and joy, if you celebrate the Fourth of July with pride — for all those who have suffered and died for our country, for our Constitution, for all the leadership we have tried to provide to make this a better and freer world — you must defend our Constitution.

You must believe that defending our Constitution is your responsibility to your country. The price of freedom is vigilance. Ignorance and apathy are the death of any republic.

Charlynne Gilbert, Gig Harbor