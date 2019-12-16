Two recent articles show how the needs of kids in this state have been put aside: “Who will care for the most vulnerable children,” , about the closing of beds at the Ryther residential treatment facility, a much-needed home for foster kids, and “Increasingly, state turns to hotels to house kids in its care.”
This is truly pathetic when you consider another recent story: “Council OKs $34M for new aquarium pavilion.”
Don’t get me wrong. I like fish, and I like aquariums. However, I believe the children of this state should have more value and merit the funding that is needed.
Randy Fillingim, Seattle
