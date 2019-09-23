Re: “In pledge, Bezos commits Amazon to be carbon neutral by 2040”:

This announcement is very good news, of course. But I notice that it says nothing about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in relation to something that is an essential part of Amazon’s business model: boxes. Amazon uses millions of boxes every day, and with their ever-expanding market domination involves ever more boxes showing up on our doorsteps. What’s the carbon output involved in that?

Every tree is a carbon-absorber, so every tree cut down to produce boxes for Amazon results in more carbon left in the atmosphere. And there’s the carbon output of the box-making process itself — the fossil fuel consumption that drives the machines that cut down the trees, make the cardboard, assemble the boxes, and so on.

I’d love to see the math on these carbon costs. It is hypocritical for Bezos to speak of achieving carbon neutrality without considering the carbon budget of all those Amazon boxes.

Deborah Woolley, Seattle