Re: “Adieu to the concept of a ‘West’ that stands together” [Sept. 26, Opinion]:

I take exception to Andreas Kluth’s statement that the consortium of white capitalist countries he calls the West, “made the world, on balance, a better place.”

“Whose balance?” is my first question. This “better place” is difficult to see politically since we have a history of squashing fledgling democracies around the world either outright or covertly, with endless and brutal wars on poorer nations. Nothing but war, disease, ecosystem destruction, massive extractions from both labor and the Earth.

It’s not a better place, as Indigenous people and wildlife go extinct, glaciers melt down, and it is about to turn much, much hotter in more ways than one.

Paula McMinn, Ellensburg