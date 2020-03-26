Re: “West Seattle Bridge closes for repairs that could take months” [March 23, Northwest]:
The Seattle Department of Transportation says the closure happened due to continued underfunding by the City Council, which prevented a fix of long-existing problems on the West Seattle span. The same for other Seattle bridges. Unbelievable. How could such a critical “underfunding” happen in a city which is annually blessed with enormous tax revenues and lucky enough to have a $6.5 billion budget?
Few things merit a higher priority or are more critical to a city’s vitality than a basic, reliable infrastructure which ensures active commerce and promotes a unified municipality. Other expenditures — including further money for “wouldn’t it be nice” projects — should be shelved while the City Council returns to basics, reorders its misplaced priorities and wisely implements full-funding for infrastructure upkeep and repairs.
James R. Kobe, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.