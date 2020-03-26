Re: “West Seattle Bridge closes for repairs that could take months” [March 23, Northwest]:

The Seattle Department of Transportation says the closure happened due to continued underfunding by the City Council, which prevented a fix of long-existing problems on the West Seattle span. The same for other Seattle bridges. Unbelievable. How could such a critical “underfunding” happen in a city which is annually blessed with enormous tax revenues and lucky enough to have a $6.5 billion budget?

Few things merit a higher priority or are more critical to a city’s vitality than a basic, reliable infrastructure which ensures active commerce and promotes a unified municipality. Other expenditures — including further money for “wouldn’t it be nice” projects — should be shelved while the City Council returns to basics, reorders its misplaced priorities and wisely implements full-funding for infrastructure upkeep and repairs.

James R. Kobe, Seattle