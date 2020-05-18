Seattle will be wasting $33 million if it tries to shore up and possibly repair the crippled West Seattle Bridge.

Only a year after it opened in 1984, the Federal Highway Administration published “The Cause of Cracking in Post-Tensioned Concrete Box Girder Bridges and Retrofit Procedures.” A graphic of floor and wall cracks depicts exactly what has happened to the West Seattle Bridge. The report states, “In this situation, the center portion of the span may become an inverse ‘key-stone’ and immediate measures are required to prevent a collapse of the structure.”

In 2007, the United States Geological Survey published “Seismic Stability of the Duwamish River Delta.” The report locates the Seattle Fault Zone directly below the West Seattle Bridge, and states that extensive soil liquefaction is likely during moderate to large earthquakes.

Repairing or replacing this bridge is engineering hubris. An immersed tunnel similar to British Columbia’s under the Fraser River would be more earthquake resistant. The Washington State Department of Transportation’s web site has a 5-minute YouTube explanation of what makes a tunnel safer.

Bob Ortblad, Seattle, retired civil engineer