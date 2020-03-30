Regarding the dire shape the West Seattle Bridge is in, the Seattle Department of Transportation’s sudden discovery of this situation shows, once again, the utter inefficiency of this organization. This has been diagnosed as a “load issue,” yet SDOT squeezed in an extra bus lane when, due to their weight, buses are a huge part of the problem, along with countless freight trucks.

Perhaps this traffic should be forced to permanently use the lower bridge structure in order to allow passenger vehicles, which total about 100,000 cars per day. This would diminish the “load” dramatically, allowing residents of West Seattle to move about in the manner the rest of the city is able to while the bridge is under repair.

I lived in West Seattle when the original bridge was knocked down. We suffered inconvenience for years until the new bridge was completed, as well huge losses of property values. Now the organizations we are supposed to trust failed again. Since West Seattle is the last locality to get light-rail service, the very least that we should have is adequate mobility. Where is the accountability for this?

Michael Hosterman, Seattle