Re: “Prioritize affordable housing, robust transit in region’s future”:

The nonsense set out by Tacoma City Council member Ryan Mello and Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak is typical of that espoused by the growth oligarchy that controls elected councils in the Puget Sound region.

When they advocate the vacuous platitude about co-locating jobs and housing, it’s just a euphemism for crowding more people into every square meter of living space in our region.

If you worship overcrowding, fading infrastructure, and high living and taxation costs, jump on the Mello-Chelminiak Express and start looking for an apartment or condo in downtown Tacoma or Bellevue. No sense looking for an affordable, detached single-family house. Better to locate in the high-rise, high-cost rentals around their favorite Transit Oriented Development sites that generate the revenue flows so cherished by the region’s elected officials.

David F. Plummer, Bellevue