When I received a notice that the Humane Society was soliciting funds to buy pet food for people who were on the government payroll but were strapped for money, I realized we were in a world of hurt.
President Donald Trump says federal workers can easily make it. That is so completely untrue. He must live in an alternate universe where regular people never have to make payments and buy pet food.
Ellen Zarter, Bellevue
