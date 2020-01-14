Re: “Slew of collisions, school closures in Seattle area — and more snow coming tonight”:

I hear the words that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a recent new conference about how it is our duty to get out and clear off the sidewalks around our homes.

However, the folks up here in the Broadview neighborhood have a problem with cleaning off our sidewalks. We do not have sidewalks. What we have is just dirt paths or small blacktop spaces or broken pieces of concrete.

When we do have them — and, by the way, Broadview will be a more walkable neighborhood then — we will certainly keep them clean.

Bonnie Thompson, Seattle