When I hear politicians and industrialists say that we cannot afford to fight global pollution/climate change, I am saddened and angry. It is like your own house is on fire, the fire department is actively spraying water on it, and you come up and say, “Hey, easy on the water, that stuff costs money!”

Unfortunately, in reality it is more the story of the frog put into the pan of cold water being heated on the stove. We all know it does not turn out well for the frog. The Earth will not become a better place with our collective worry focused on wealth rather than on the Earth.

Ed Brown, Edmonds