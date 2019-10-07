When time is so short to reduce global carbon emissions below the threshold set by the United Nations, why is the state of Washington proposing a car tab of $75 for electric cars and hybrids? We should be offering more incentives, not disincentives to people who invest in a zero or low-emissions car.

I drive my electric car very few miles in the city and have my own charger in my garage. Why should I pay $75 extra to pay for public chargers? Why not a fee for all drivers based on their mileage? Instead of punishing electric car owners, why not make public chargers part of the transportation system, like roads, buses and light rail, that we all pay for?

To reduce pollution, we need to persuade more people to drive electric and hybrid cars. An additional car tab fee is not the way to do it.

Anne Engstrom, Seattle