As I walked into the room, the patient, a toddler, hid his face in his father’s jacket. I knelt down and showed him a toy monkey, clipped to my stethoscope. “Mo mo?” he asked, immediately brightening. He did not stop saying “Mo mo” for the rest of the visit.

We teach our children even before they can talk about the other animals that live on earth — monkeys, tigers, lions. And as the United Nations report on human-caused extinctions has revealed, many of those animals may not be around much longer. One million of the planet’s 8 million species are at risk of extinction, including pollinators, making our food supplies less certain.

We are in a climate crisis. Individually, we can fly less, drive less, eat local, cut out meat. Collectively, we must push for action from our government and the institutions and businesses where we work.

We must act now if we want to ensure that we and our children will live on a habitable planet in just a few short decades.

Alexandra Perkins, Seattle