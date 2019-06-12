Re: “Legislature not exempt from records law”:

Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight regarding the Legislature’s continued disregard for the will of the people.

I was one of the 20,000 voters who reached out to the governor on this, the first time in my almost 50 years of voting. I also voted against every representative from my area who voted for their scam. If they can’t be transparent with their dealings, we need people who will be.

Neal Steik, Lynnwood