Re: “Trump to leverage panel on climate”:

President Donald Trump’s recent effort to refute overwhelming evidence that climate change is real involves the creation of “an ad hoc group of select federal scientists” to counter conclusions that burning fossil fuels harms the planet. This group “would not be subject to the same level of public disclosure as a formal advisory committee.” Furthermore, this group “will not be tasked with scrutinizing recent intelligence community assessments of climate change.”

A previous group, the CO2 Coalition issued a report describing its mission as informing the public of the “important contribution made by carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy.” I can’t argue the importance of CO2, but I will argue that the amount of it we’ve poured into our fragile atmosphere in the past 100 years is now a world crisis that must be addressed. This is the most important battle we will ever engage.

We must fight for science and truth. And we must stand against greedy politicians and serial liars who see only dollar signs in their shaded glasses.

David Marberg, Seattle