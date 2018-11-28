Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Instead of troops, barbed wire, bullets and tear gas, the U.S. should do the right thing and send in an “army” of refugee-relief professionals; amnesty counselors; immigration judges and attorneys; trauma therapists; medical teams and Mobile Army Surgical Hospital tents; temporary housing; and nutrition.

Show the world how to ethically and compassionately respond to a migrant crisis like this.

Timothy F. Quigley, Seattle

