Fifty years ago, an excited boy watched ghostly images as humans stepped onto the lunar surface. I was enthralled by this spurt of scientific advancement. I don’t expect to witness anything like it again in my lifetime.

I’ve visited Kennedy Space Center, stood in the tiny control room of Alan Shepard’s Mercury shot, next to a gargantuan Saturn V rocket and looked into the underground silo where bits of the Challenger are interred.

Now, at 58, with children who will inherit this Earth, I cannot truly express how dumbfounded I am at the lack of progress we as a country, have made in the preservation of our planet.

Overwhelming scientific evidence points to human cause of climate alteration. Yet, our administration has wiped the words climate change from government websites while promoting 19th-century energy practices.

Search “Earthrise” on a web browser. Taken on Apollo 8, that is our home. In 50 more years, I hope my then 72 and 70-year-old children will be as proud of the saving of our world as I am of Apollo 11.

Steve Heinke, Snoqualmie