As a volunteer with Save The Children Action Network, I’ve learned research proves children who attend quality preschools are more likely to graduate from high school, go to college, avoid unwanted pregnancies and have less involvement in the justice system.

The truth is, everyone benefits when children are educated. When low-income families have hope for a better future for their children, we all benefit. When children are prepared for learning when they start kindergarten, they learn better and we all benefit. When preschool quality is high because we invest in teacher training, we all benefit.

In addition, home visiting programs increase knowledge and skills in parenting, giving children an even better start. We all benefit from positive and effective parenting.

I urge everyone to call their legislators and advocate for quality preschool programs and home visiting for all Washington families.

Leslie K. Brown, Edmonds