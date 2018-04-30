The taxman has rigged the game. They designed this new waterfront park, decided to use an LID to pay for part of it, hired their own appraiser to define the boundary and estimate how much each property will increase in value because of the park and then will take thousands of dollars from a few taxpayers. And to top it off, they condescendingly lecture us that it’s just our “fair share.”

My “fair share” of the LID is nearly $7,000 for a 1 bed, 1 bath, 790-square-foot condo.

I’ve voted for many tax increases since I moved here in 1980. I believe in the common good and paying for it, but this process is not just unfair, it’s contemptible. If it’s approved, Seattle will take a step on a very slippery slope.

Steve Coyne, Seattle