The proposed $688 million waterfront park will improve our waterfront experience, pull the city’s buzzing center west, and more firmly tie the city to its glorious bay and raison d’être. If we do our beautiful waterfront justice, the park should transform what it means to visit and live in Seattle.

The question we are all grappling with, including the authors of two recent op-eds in this newspaper (in early April and last week), is who will pay for its significant price tag.

Our City Council is proposing a Local Improvement District, which require property owners closest to the park, to pay about $200 million toward the park improvements. I suggest they consider a rather simple and sustainable proposal: Open the park to a limited number of private concessions.

These concessions will provide visitors with convenient refreshments and the like and help pay for the development of the park and the ongoing maintenance that will be crucial if this park is to be enjoyed over the long term. While these concessions will not pay the entire $200 million, they will be a start and demonstrate that our leaders are thinking of long-term sustainability and fiscal prudence.

Bill Clapp, Seattle