Re: “Waterfront bike route could put cruise passengers in cyclists’ path” [May 28, Northwest]:

We are seniors who enjoy frequent bike rides through Centennial Park and along the waterfront piers. A new bike path on the east side of Alaskan Way would be an astute use of those long-abandoned trolley tracks and an effective way to avoid cruise-related congestion at Pier 66 on the west side of the street.

Connections at either end (Centennial Park and near Pier 62) would require new traffic signals specific to the cycling path, but this seems a workable solution toward maintaining the multiuse nature of our waterfront and its renovated design.

The majority of Seattle cyclists obey traffic laws. We value a good relationship with port workers. And we will continue to give a welcoming smile and wave to vacationing cruise-ship visitors — as we bike safely past them at a distance.

Tom and Jane Braziunas, Seattle