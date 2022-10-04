Re: “When it comes to water rights, collaboration beats litigation” [Sept. 19, Opinion]:

I supported the Yakima watershed agreement praised in the recent Op-Ed because of the cooperative nature of the effort, while realizing and pointing out to the supporters that they built the agreement by promising billions in money that didn’t exist. And the money constraints have only gotten worse.

The seven-state Colorado watershed fight mentioned would take trillions of dollars to solve the problems the way the Yakima agreement proposed. It is also a lesson that billions for dams and concrete already spent didn’t solve the problem.

I hope that the cooperation in the Yakima holds when, without the billions promised, supporters have to make hard decisions about changes to agriculture and behavior forced by a changing climate and reality.

Hans Dunshee, Snohomish (former Washington state legislator)