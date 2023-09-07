Re: “The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says” [Sept. 6, Nation]:

Increasing coverage of the water catastrophe ahead of us is good to see.

I believe it is important for the average reader to recognize that the issue facing the Great Salt Lake is not unique to the desert. Water availability should not be taken as a given, even here in our (historically) wet Pacific Northwest. Reservoirs in Washington are under stress, as has been previously written about in The Seattle Times. As reservoirs around the nation are shrinking, we have been increasingly reliant on groundwater, which is also disappearing. Once that is gone, game over.

We need an increased focus on water-usage projects and efficiency at the local level, along with broad-impact climate change solutions like carbon fee and dividend. Otherwise, we will soon find ourselves with no water and no way back.

Evan Komp, Seattle