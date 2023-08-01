Re: “APEC is advancing the inclusive growth we all seek in Washington” [July 31, Opinion]:

In their recent Op-Ed on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, former Govs. Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire mentioned very successful businesses started in this state and how they and we are deeply connected to the economies of the 21 member countries.

One of our companies mentioned is Chukar Cherries. That brought to mind how small companies can start from very humble beginnings. Chukar started in Prosser in a garage and basement. They expanded into a Port of Benton building and that building was later expanded for them. The goal for the port was job creation.

Ports don’t just run air and sea ports but also play a big role in economic development in Washington state.

Jay Holman, Issaquah, retired executive director of the Port of Benton, Benton County