Just about six months ago the director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Kelly Susewind, and I, as a WDFW commission member, published an Op-Ed in The Seattle Times [“Fund the protection of wildlife and habitat for all Washingtonians,” Feb. 22, Opinion]. We discussed the very real biodiversity crisis facing this state and the actions we can take as an agency to slow or reverse the toll that climate change and population growth is taking on our state’s natural resources.

This note is to thank Washington citizens and the Legislature for responding with funding to significantly add to our ability to do just that. The fact that the agency is ready to tackle difficult issues such as improving habitat for our wildlife shows a willingness to grow past the outdated and inaccurate perception that WDFW exists simply to support hunting and fishing. I believe there is nothing wrong with responsible hunting and fishing (an opinion shared by a large majority of Washingtonians). That is not the primary challenge. Managing and conserving our resources so that they will still exist now and into the future is.

We all must adapt to new realities. Thank you for the opportunity to grow that response.

Barbara Baker, Olympia