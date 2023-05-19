Kudos to Danny Westneat for the column “To aid the killer whales, the real apex predator gets some pushback” [May 10, Local News]. Salmon and people are fortunate that groups like Wild Fish Conservancy and Upper Skagit Indian Tribe hold government accountable.

Another recent victory for Washington wildlife, largely ignored by the press, is new funding that potentially could shift the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s focus from sustainable consumption of fish and game to conservation of all state animals and ecosystems. Buried on page 430 of the 1,404-page 2023-2024 $69.2 billion state operating budget is $24 million to the Department of Fish and Wildlife solely for the protection, recovery and restoration of biodiversity and a review of the department.

The Ruckelshaus Center will undertake the review for the Legislature and report by June 2024. Its assignment includes, within the environmental context of climate change and biodiversity loss, evaluating the department’s responsibility to protect the public wildlife trust on behalf of all current and future Washingtonians. The report might also suggest needed improvements in the department’s mandate and governance. Significantly, the review provides an opportunity for public dialogue and legislative action on the paramount purpose of the government’s natural resource agencies.

Fred Koontz, Duvall