Re: “The Ocean is Coming” [July 30, PacificNW Magazine]:

The erosion of our cultural heritage is manifest in the Olympic National Park’s decision to let Kalaloch slide into the ocean. The choices we make affect our future and the Park has decided to let the threatened cabins be torn down.

As author of “Kalaloch Lodge,” I feel there are other choices the Park could make that would preserve the cabins. The cabins could be relocated to the back of the property. There are also engineering steps that could be taken to prevent the acceleration of the coastal erosion. Washaway Beach near Tokeland dealt with a similar problem and recently took steps to stop the erosion. After a lot of trial and error, they found that building a gravel berm on the beach stopped the erosion. The power of the waves is absorbed by the gravel.

The Park decided not to address the erosion. If we do not take steps to preserve the Kalaloch cabins now, the plan put into motion by the Park will see us lose not only the Kalaloch cabins, but eventually the lodge. Use your voice to speak out and preserve the lodge before it is lost to future generations and becomes only a memory.

David Emmick, Sammamish